The bell is tolling, and I can hear it. It started distant, but now it is upon me.
I have been struggling for a month now to find the right words to say here, and I still don’t know if I’ve found them.
At the end of this week, the Chickasaw Journal will close its doors permanently, becoming another statistic of local newspapers going under.
I must say, when I took this job three years ago, I definitely didn’t see it ending this way.
We have seen our fair share of tough times, and truthfully, we were never able to recover.
The revenue wasn’t there, and we weren’t able to mine it, so we must face the music.
Still, it is sad for me. I have loved this job, and I have come to know many wonderful people that I otherwise would never have crossed paths with if not for this job.
I hate to see it go, and truth be told, I am having a hard time letting go.
Not only are there the friends I’ve made outside the office, but there are also those inside as well.
They welcomed me in and showed me the ropes, this being my first job out of college, and have become like a second family to me.
I will miss them dearly.
I will miss being on the sidelines of the [insert sport name here] games, talking to the players coaches and yes, even the officials.
I will miss the festivals and events around the county.
I will miss the interesting people that come through the door and bring in all number of things to have pictures made, or even just to say hi.
Now I will pack up and head to Columbus where I will be taking over as Lifestyles Editor for the Commercial Dispatch.
It will be a new experience to be sure, but I am excited about the prospect of branching out and advancing my career.
However, I will always have this empty spot in my heart where what could have been will live.
I will always wonder what if, but truth be told, there is no good in that because it was well beyond my control and there is no sense worrying myself to death about things that I can’t change.
I need to look to the future now.
Who knows, in five years’ time, I may be getting ready for a new position somewhere else that will advance my career even further.
All I know is that I owe all of my success to the Chickasaw Journal and the people of Chickasaw County, because if you all hadn’t been willing to accept me, I would never have made it three years, and I don’t know if the paper would have survived as long as it did either, because while this paper is the heartbeat of the community, you the readers, are the heartbeat of the paper.
I will miss writing each week for you all, and I hope you will miss me, but I understand if you won’t.
I would love to take the time to thank everyone who has helped me, but I would surely miss someone, and I cannot risk that. So, I will simply say thank you!
Well, I guess the time has come to wrap this up and accept my fate.
Before I go though, I want to issue a charge to the members of the community and urge them to get involved, especially now that the paper is going away.
Go to the board meetings, vote, have your voices be heard.
You are the change you want to see, but you have to get involved to make a difference.
So, we will now go gently into that long night, and with that, I close out my last column as Editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.