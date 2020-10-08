Well, it is that time again. Time for farmers to break out the equipment and bring in the year's crops. The yield unknown, the future unknown, all that is known is that there are crops to be gathered and that is enough.
They were busy this weekend harvesting the soybean crop off of my family's land, and it really hammered something home...fall is here.
Now, it probably won't come as a surprise to anyone, but I was never much of an outdoors person. I enjoyed, and frankly still do enjoy, fishing and the occasional deer hunt, however, playing in the yard or sitting outside doing nothing was never really my forte. I preferred the indoors, where there were things to occupy my time. However, throughout all of that, I still loved this time of year.
Now I know I have made no strenuous effort to conceal my love of fall. I have written a few columns, much like this one, however, I don't think 100 or even 1000 columns could do it justice.
There is something poetic about it honestly.
I think Friedrich Nietzsche said it best.
“Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.”
It was not until I saw this quote that I finally found words to place upon my feelings about this time of year. For years I had searched, in vain, and now here it was, as if sent to me by some higher power just waiting for the right point in my life for me to truly appreciate it.
As I listened to the serenade of tractors and combines, semis and trailers, it was like a symphony of the season. A tune to rival that of anything produced by Bethoven or Bach or even Pachbel, who is a personal favorite of mine.
It was a melody that only I could hear for it lived only in my soul. Waiting patiently for its time to arrive, as it had lain dormant but not dead since the seasons change what seemed like many moons ago.
So, I encourage each and every one of you to find something that you love and cling to it, for it can be your biggest joy in life. If all else were to wither away, and leave you with nothing, but you could rest easy knowing you still have that one thing, that is when you know it is real.