This past week had me wondering whether or not I needed to invest in a boat to get to work.
The torrential rains that befell our area were nothing short of biblical it seemed.
However, something much worse came to follow.
The humidity.
That’s right, the bane of southern existence.
All of that water is now sticking to our skin with the 100 degree plus heat indexes are the formula for a miserable summertime experience.
We move about and our clothes seem to be hugging us like a family member he haven’t seen in years.
The electric bills begin to rise as the air conditioning becomes increasingly necessary with each passing day.
It makes me personally long for the fall and winter months.
The beautiful times when a jacket is needed to leave the house, and multiple blankets are needed for sleep at night.
The time when we can bundle up instead of wishing to walk around with the minimal amount of clothing needed and then a little bit less.
However, I will try to make the best of these times I find myself in.
I will enjoy the sunshine, though it burns my skin.
It makes me appreciate the gusts of breeze.
I will enjoy the heat.
It makes me appreciate the cool fall temperatures.
Life is what we make of it.
If we put good in, like having a good outlook, then we will get good out.
It is a matter of prospective and our prospective determines what kind of life we live.
So, I challenge everyone to find a thing they love and use it to elevate your life and live the way that you want, making the most of this life you have been given.
I think you’ll find it worth your while.