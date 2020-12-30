There is a loud crash followed by the sound of metal crumpling, filling your ears until nothing else is audible.
You then begin to smell smoke as the blue lights grow nearer on the horizon, soon filling the space until everything is illuminated in a blue glow that grows and fades with each pass.
***
Meanwhile, a mother sits at home, wondering when her son is coming home. He was supposed to have been home 20 minutes ago, but she doesn't want to smother him, so she's giving him the benefit of the doubt, allowing him to live his life without her interfering too much.
That is when she hears the phone ring. She ponders who could be calling at this late hour, and she doesn't recognize the number.
Her heart simultaneously sinks and rises into her throat as the voice on the other end of the line informs her that her son has been killed in a drunk driving accident.
***
While this particular scenario was crafted by yours truly, it is a reality all over the country each and every day.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 30 people die everyday from drunk driving accidents, which equals about one person every 50 minutes.
Let that sink in.
We always say, “it'll never happen to me.”
But that's 30 people every day! Our odds are greatly increased.
Now, we are approaching the New Year's holiday weekend, which according to the National Safety Council, during the 2018 New Year's period, 39% of fatalities involved a drunk driver.
I don't mean to scare you, but this is a scary subject.
However, there are steps we can take to hep change these statistics, namely, DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!
If you know you will be drinking, make a plan. Have a designated driver or a place reserved to stay without driving.
Never and I repeat never, get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you have been drinking.
I may sound preachy, and I accept that, what I can't accept is someone losing their life all too early because of someone else's stupidity.
Please, for the love of God, think before you drink this New Year's Eve, it could literally be the difference between life and death.