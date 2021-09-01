HOUSTON – When the Houston High School Class of 1956 graduated and went their own way, they all eventually found their way back together, and while assembled, they left their mark on Houston for years to come.
Recently, the class celebrated their 65th class reunion on July 31 of this year. This sparked many memories of times past, and it also brought the class back into the spotlight, highlighting the impact they have made throughout their time since graduation.
To learn about the class, however, one must first examine the impressive track record that it saw after graduation.
“At least 32 attended college,” read the pamphlet about the class. “At least 21 received bachelor's degrees. At least 9 received advanced degrees. At least 32 became homemakers (almost all of those held other jobs as well). At least 11 became educators. At least 15 became business owners. 30 mothers and 24 fathers.”
However, the career paths are equally as impressive.
“Four engineers, two doctors, an architect, two accountants, a chemist and author, a composer of music, a geologist, a construction manager, a nurse, a policeman, a minister, a librarian, a soldier, a school principal, a professional musician and an elected official.”
But most of all, they boasted the things that they did not have.
“No felons, no quitters, no whiners and no shirkers.”
This class was a significant one in the history of Houston High School for a number of reasons.
One was their success after school, sure, but there was also the fact that they were one of the last classes to graduate from the high school before it burned down in 1973.
That event served as a call to action for the class, and years later, they carried out that action and subsequently left their mark on the school system as well as the Town of Houston itself.
They were responsible for the construction of the Memorial Plaza in front of what is now the Houston Lower Elementary School, in 2004.
“The Memorial Plaza, located in front of HLES, consisting of stone steps, columns, lights, a paved walkway and landscaping was dedicated in Nov. 2004, culminating the dream of the HHS Class of 1956 to honor the site and the history of the school,” read the article from the Chickasaw Journal, published in 2014. “It was the columns that sparked the idea into motion. The original columns that stood before the old high school were saved from the fire and stored at the National Guard Armory. When several members of the Class of 1956 realized they were still intact, the plan took flight.”
Having an architect in the class certainly helps, and he spearheaded the project using his love of the school in conjunction with his technical know how to erect the monument to the high school, which still stands to this day.
“Once the light columns were discovered, the question was how best to use the columns to create a history for a wonderful high school that all of our class attended for 12 years,” said architect, Carl Myatt, in a 2014 interview. “Once we had permission to relocate the columns, then it became easy to decide that they should go where they were originally located.”
While Myatt was leading the charge, the other class members were behind him the entire way, raising money to fund the project.
According to the article, the plaza was created to be not only a memorial of the school that once house so many children, but also a learning center for students for years to come.
“Our class felt that they should have a flagship, an outdoor teaching area, a classroom if you will,” said Myatt. “So there you are. Have columns, have location, have teaching idea and our class had the talent to bring all this into a statement for our school and town.”
While the Class of 1956 took the lead on the project, other classes pitched in with the fundraising.
However, though this is perhaps the most public and notable contribution of the class to the town, many of the class's high achievers influenced Houston and Mississippi through their career choices, and some even went international.
Here are a rundown of the high achievers:
Dr. Edward Gore……followed his father, grandfather and great grandfathers’ medical professions and served Houston and North Mississippi areas with personal and individual medical care.
James Cullum……..FBI in Washington, Merrill Lynch investments in California, BI Performance International and Reverse Mortgage professional in Florida.
Ann Brand Colbert….Teacher & music composer in the Jackson, MS Area.
John Michelic………..Musician who formed “The Nightlighters” band and performed throughout Mississippi.
Bob Scott………..local Houston businessman, Owner Tabb Insurance and state president of the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Mississippi.
Bill Dendy……..Civil Engineer assisting the State of California and individuals with water resource management.
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVERS:
Walter Farr……..Chemical Engineer who developed the process of extracting soybean oil for commercial use, co-authored two technical books on the subject and formed his own consulting company and traveled the world designing and setting-up extraction plants throughout the entire USA and Europe.
Glynne Simpson…..member of the 1959 Ole Miss National Football Team as manager and founder of Sports & Fitness Insurance Co. with offices in Canada, London and Charlotte, NC.
Bobby Moore…….Aeronautical Engineer who was instrumental in the development of in-flight airplane re-fueling and received the National United States Air Force Outstanding Engineering Award which included the award of the American flag flown at the White House.
Carl Myatt………Architect who received the ASHRA International First Prize Award for the George House Residence in Guilford County, NC for Energy Design Innovation (competed with all foreign countries) and, created an “off the grid” energy design for the Ganji Medical Building 8,000 SF renovation in Greensboro, NC, which allows the Owner to operate the building for zero energy operational costs.
While this storied class will surely go down in history, the contributions they made will leave a legacy that will stand the test of time in the small town of Houston, and the world as a whole.