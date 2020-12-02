Sometimes, you gotta get out of the house to shop at home.
To explain…
During this holiday season -- and all year round for that matter -- shop at home whenever possible.
Doing that helps your community in a broad variety of important ways.
But shopping at home means more than just not using Highway 8 or 15 or 389 or the Natchez Trace as a catheter to funnel money out of this county.
Of course, the catheter turns into an IV when it pours money into some other county.
Many of us shop in cyberspace. In other words, we use the computer mouse to help us buy on the Internet, and do so from the comfort of our own homes.
So, we should get out of the house to shop at home.
Here’s why.
How many times have we heard or used the phrase, ”I bought it on line and saved a lot of money.”
We’re winning the battle but losing the (economic) war when we shop on line.
Maybe you did tickle the keyboard and get a lower price.
But consider the price you actually paid.
Your on-line purchase means some local merchant didn’t get your business.
That business owner pays assorted taxes. Many of them are important local taxes that very directly pay for our way of life. Those taxes include city property taxes, school district taxes, county taxes, and local privilege license fees, for a start.
When you buy locally, the state rebates back to the municipality a portion of the sales taxes you paid.
If you think that money isn’t vitally important to a municipality, ask that municipality’s mayor or alderman of your choice how it’s used.
Ask him or her if they mind seeing it go elsewhere when you shop elsewhere, or if they mind not getting it when you shop the Internet.
The shopping process of driving from store to store burns fuel. The state rebates to the county where you made your gas purchase a portion of the taxes you paid when you filled up.
If you think those rebates aren’t important to Chickasaw County, you probably also believe in the Flat Earth theory.
To get the facts, ask your local supervisors how important those funds are and if it matters if the county doesn’t get them.
Do on-line companies put a penny into the local economy, or advertise on the local radio station or the TV or the local newspaper?
Do dot.coms spend any money here to make your life better? Does the sun rise in the west? Has it ever? Will it ever?
Of course, the local business owner also pays state taxes. Are education and safe roads important to you?
Those state taxes also help pay the salaries if your local school teacher and local Highway Patrol officer, among other things.
Those taxes also help make up the paychecks of local National Guard members, many of whom have served in assorted trouble spots around the world.
Want to support the troops? Yellow ribbons are fine but to help even more, send some local tax money their way.
Is it logical for local people to demand the best use of their money, but then go spend it elsewhere, and thereby insure there’s less of it to use efficiently here?
Well, there you are. But that’s a separate column or editorial.
When you shop on line, you take money out of the pockets of the merchants who are your friends and neighbors, and reduce the amount of money local government has to better your community.
If you take enough money from a local merchant, you strangle his business to death, and jobs and paychecks are lost.
That means less money at the grocery store, the co-op, he butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker.
When you shop the dot.com, you give your money to someone you don’t see, don’t know, and someone who doesn’t give a fig about you or where you live.
And who for darn sure isn’t sending any of that money back your way.
Is it worth it?
Think about it -- then get out of your home and shop at home.