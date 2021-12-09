Sometimes, you gotta get out of the house to shop at home.
To explain...
During this holiday season — and all year round for that matter --- shop at home whenever possible. Doing that helps your community in a broad variety of important ways.
But shopping at home means more than just not using Miss. 15 or Miss. 8 as a catheter to funnel money out of this county.
Many of us shop in cyberspace --- in other words, we buy on the Internet, and do so from the comfort of our own homes.
So, we should get out of the home to shop at home.
Here's why.
How many times have we heard --- or used ---the phrase, "I bought it online and saved a lot of money.”
We're winning the battle and losing the (economic) war when we shop online.
Maybe you did tickle the keyboard and got a lower price. But consider the actual price you paid.
Your online purchase means some local merchant didn't get your business.
That business owner pays assorted taxes, many of them important local taxes that directly pay for our way of life. Those taxes include city property taxes, school district taxes, county taxes, and local privilege license fees, for a start.
When you buy locally, the state rebates back to the municipality a portion of the sales taxes you paid. If you think that money isn't vitally important to a municipality, ask the mayor or alderman of your choice how it's used. Ask him or her if they mind seeing it go elsewhere when you shop elsewhere, or if they mind not getting it when you shop on the Internet.
The shopping process of driving from store to store burns fuel. The state rebates to the county where you made your purchases a portion of the taxes you paid when you filled up. If you think those rebate funds aren't important to Tippah County, you probably also believe in the Flat Earth theory. To get the facts, ask your local supervisor how important those funds are and if it matters if the county doesn't get them.
Do online companies put a penny into the local economy, or advertise on the local radio station, TV, or in the local newspaper?
Do dot.coms spend any money here to make your life better? Does the sun rise in the west? Has it ever? Will it ever?
Of course, the local business owner also pays state taxes. Are education and safe roads important to you? Those taxes help pay the salaries of your local teacher and your highway patrol officer, among other people.
Those tweaks help make up the paychecks of local National Guard members, many of whom have served us in Iraq, Afghanistan, and assorted lesser known hellholes. Want to support the troops? Yellow ribbons are fine, but to help even more, send some tax money their way.
Is it logical for people to demand the best use of their money, but then go spend it elsewhere, and thereby insure there's less of it to use efficiently here?
When you shop online, you take money out of the pockets of the merchants who are your friends and neighbors, and reduce the amount of money local government has to better your community.
If you take enough money from a merchant, you strangle his business to death, and jobs and paychecks are lost. That means less money at the grocery store, the co-op, the butchers, the bakers, the candlestick makers.
When you shop the dot.com, you give money to someone you don't see, don't know, and someone who doesn't give a fig about you or where you live.
And who darn sure isn't sending any of that money back your way.
Is it worth it?
Think about it -- then get out of your home and shop at home.