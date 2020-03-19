The eight graders at Houston Middle School held their annual Career Expo a few weeks ago. The students spent weeks researching careers, creating presentations, and whether they knew it or not, learning.
They were earning just what is required of them to take that step they want in the direction of their chosen careers. Among the many requirements, they were required to research the educational requirements for their careers. This will prove to be invaluable information for these young men and women as they continue forward with their educational journey.
Now, not only do they have a goal (their dream job), but they now have a path laid before them and know exactly what they will encounter. This can reap untold benefits in the long run. The benefit of hindsight is always clear, but rarely do you get foresight, so the best advice is to use it wisely.
This was part of the graduation awareness programs that Houston hosts. These are to raise awareness about graduation and promote it to the students.
Programs like these have really started to emerge within the last few years, and it is a wonderful thing. These students are getting the experience we wish we could have had. They are learning what will be expected of us on the other side of that stage, once we’ve shaken those hands and got that diploma. They are peeking through the veil so to speak.
There is hardly anything that can be pulled off without some form of planning. Even spontaneous actions require at least a split second thought to kick start them. All of this is to say without planning something so important as your future, you leave up to chance what is one aspect you can most readily control.
These kids are doing just that, and having fun while doing it. They were all smiles and seemed genuinely happy to be doing what they were doing. This should be a good sign to us that the future is bright with these kids, and they are definitely going places.