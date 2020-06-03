As a journalist, I have heard all of the negative things that are thought of the career path I chose. I am aware of the weight that that term carries now, especially in light of the condition of our society today. However, I have an approach to this topic. I seek to be totally unbiased.
The thing that many people forget is that journalists are people too. We are subject to the same doubts and as well the same prejudices as everyone else. However, it then becomes our (journalists) duty to distance these preconceived notions from our works. That is what I attempt to do.
I came into this job with a philosophy I picked up in my college courses, “it is not my job to tell you what to think, instead, it is my duty to cause you to think for yourself.”
What I mean by this is that I do not pepper my reporting with personal beliefs and self-proclaimed truths, instead, I present the facts as they are, and from that, each of you can interpret them how you will.
That is what journalism is meant to be. We were the first source of information for the general public, and I aim to keep that noble tradition going for as long as I can. Sure, it is easier to flip on the TV and hear the news while completing other tasks, however, I like to think that there is a certain charm in being able to hold your news in your hand and feel the paper beneath your fingers.
So, I just wanted to assure you that I still understand the true meaning of my role here. I am to bring you the news as it happened, not as it happened but in a way that it supports an agenda or something of the sort.
I apologize, I just see too much bias today seeking to divide us instead of creating a unified and informed public, and I felt I needed to share my feelings on the matter.
P.S. yes, I do get asked about “fake news” at least once a week.