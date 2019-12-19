With everyone getting ready for the holidays, sports begins to take a back seat, at least in small towns who don’t have college or professional teams. As a sports reporter in one of those small towns it does seem to slow down. Way down.
Granted basketball is still going on and we do have great teams that are playing their hearts out. However, these games have to revolve around the holidays which means sometimes momentum can be lost between weeks when students are on winter break.
With the slow down soon to be inevitable I am running around to all the basketball games and looking for anything else a small town sports journalist can sink their teeth into. Soon there will be signing days of players to cover but before then I will just float around local Hardee’s restaurant in the morning to listen to the old timers talk about their prime years, while also talking about their local teams. It’s the best way to learn about what’s going on in town.
Another way is for readers to get in touch with their local sports writer. Speaking of that you can send story ideas to my email at williambruceperkins@gmail.com or calling our office at (662) 456-3771.