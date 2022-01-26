As many of you may know, I spent the better part of last week in the hospital.
While in there, I was left to ponder the meaning of life...well, maybe not that deep, but I did a lot of looking out the window.
The limited selection of TV channels and the poor reception led me to find alternative means of entertainment, i.e. the window.
That sounds nice, right?
Well, it was OK.
Lucky me as always, I just so happened to have a room with a view of the back side of the hospital, coincidentally the least appealing part of the hospital as it turns out.
Another obstacle facing me...the fact that my bed was positioned so that I was looking out into the sky.
So, for four days I lay there, looking at the sky and the silhouettes of buildings.
I watched the helicopter come in for landing and take off again a few times.
It caused me to wonder who was on that chopper? Were they the victim of a car accident perhaps? Maybe they suffered a severe cut?
Either way, they were far worse off than me.
That is a morbid way to look at it, but it's true.
I am in the bed, sure, but I can walk, I am able to breathe on my own, I have full control of my faculties. I am recovering from surgery quite nicely and I survived to tell the tale. I did not go septic.
I had a lot to be thankful for. The helicopter reminded me of that.
I watched the snow flurries fly by, not knowing whether or not they were sticking to anything, simply admiring the beauty of their descent.
I watched the moon move from one side of the window to the other, reminding me that I had made it another day, and that I was one step closer to going home.
When that day finally came, and they told me I was going home, I was ecstatic. I quickly got dressed and waited for the wheelchair that would carry me to the car.
As I waited though, I stole a glance out of the window.
Below my sight line from the bed was simply an office building, but the mystery and the intrigue had held my fascination for those four days, not wanting to spoil the surprise by looking, because imagining was half the fun.
I know this may sound like the incoherent babbling of a madman, but rest assured, the widow kept me sane.