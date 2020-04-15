During dark times like these, I always like to think of the old adage, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Folks, I am here to tell you that we are in a tunnel, no doubt about it. Our way of life has been upended and replaced with a never-before-seen way. Many of us are having to stay in our houses to prevent the spread of a disease, which has not been seen in decades if not centuries, especially not to this extreme.
Businesses are shutting down and restaurants are closing their dining areas. We are truly living in a historic time right now. We will be telling our children and grandchildren about the outbreak of 2020 fro years to come.
However, these times are not as bleak as one could be led to believe. I believe that there is ample good that can come from this.
For one, by having to stay at home, families are getting to spend more quality time together. In this digital age, family time has fallen to the way-side, however, now face-to-face interaction is more prevalent than ever.
Another aspect that is affected positively is health. I know what you are thinking, how can health be positively affected during a viral outbreak? You would be right to question except, for many, they have a wide yard, or ample land. This can mean that they are getting outside and exercising or at the very least getting some Vitamin C. This, as we all know, increases a person's overall health and can lead to a better life. So, as long as you can do so safely, get out and enjoy the spring weather.
All of this is not to say that everything is perfect, its quite far from it actually. Many people are being laid off and unemployment claims have skyrocketed to unprecedented numbers. Many healthcare professionals are working long hours, and being quarantined from their families in order to prevent the spread of the virus. This means that after the long day, they are not getting to spend time with their loved ones and there is really no telling what effects can and will stem from this. Not to mention that people are dying from the virus.
This is what makes this a light at the end of the tunnel situation. Though things seem bad now, and may very likely get worse before they get better. However, I have faith that we will emerge from this and be stronger than ever. We will have a greater appreciation for the things we so often take for granted, and most importantly, we will be together going forward.