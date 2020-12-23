This has been a year unlike any other, there is no denying that fact. That has left many wondering what the holidays will look like this year, and it is a reasonable concern.
However, though this has been a tough year, there is still much to be thankful for this Christmas.
We are together with family, and though it may not be the extended family we are used to at this time of year, personal time with those we hold near and dear can be a blessing on its on.
We are still here, unlike so many around us who have lost their lives since the beginning of the year. We owe it to these people to make the most of the holidays, not forgetting them, but instead remembering them.
We have our homes, in which we can celebrate the holidays. This is a blessing and should not be taken for granted.
This is not making light of the very grim situation that all too many people find themselves in. This is to let those who do not have to worry about where their meal will come from this Christmas not to take it for granted.
We all have aspirations for the perfect holiday, but this year, we should be grateful that we are here, we go on, we love one another as if it is our last Christmas together because if this year has taught us anything, its that we don't know what the future holds.