Since I came on board in 2019, one thing has become apparent to me, Chickasaw County is divided.
Now, I don’t mean along party lines or anything like that, no, we are divided by imaginary lines, ones that dictated the way things were 100 years ago. A creek that has no more bearing on us that the water that flows through it, since the advent of paved roads anyway.
There is a “us vs. them” mentality, and that is holding us back.
These divisions run deep too, and it will take an effort on everyone’s part to overcome it.
Now, let me interject that, as a life-long resident of the county, it is not as bad as it has been historically, however, any bit of division is a problem.
It not only causes us to bicker amongst ourselves, but it also makes us look weak and unsatisfactory in the eyes of potential new businesses and most importantly, the legislature. You know, the people that the money comes from.
When we all compete instead of working together, it makes it less appealing to give any money because we are clearly not a place that is worth the investment.
This was one of the main concerns of the comprehensive study that was done by The Alliance before their contract was terminated, was that the county needed to form a unified front, especially in relation to economic development, not competing with one another.
We have to get over the idea that we have to get something to benefit.
A win for Okolona is a win for the whole county, a win for Houston is a win for the whole county, etc.
Recently, the PACE Foundation started a series of quarterly events to get the elected officials in the county talking, and while they have seen decent turnout, there has still only been representation from the municipal governments, there hasn’t been any county representation.
The Board of Supervisors is the leading governing board in the county, and it is equally important to get them on the same page as the municipal governments.
This is not a dig at any of the board members, I know as well as anyone that things happen, I am simply saying that until there is a dialogue established, we cannot begin our journey on the path to unity.
There is no us and them, there is simply Chickasaw County, but until we realize that and start working together towards a common goal, nothing is going to change, and nothing is going to improve.