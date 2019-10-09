The talk of the town so to speak this last week has been about the cold front that is predicted to move into our area sometime this week. Everyone has been elated for the prospect of cooler temperatures. We can finally get our “fall” temperatures, or close to it anyway. Better late than never I suppose.
I find it funny, the little things that get us the most excited. Dangle the possibility of a drop in temperature in front of us, and we go after it like a pack of hungry dogs to a steak. Now do not get me wrong, I am right along with everyone else, and have thrown my hat into the ring all the same. I am merely pointing out the comedy in the trivial.
We are so obsessed with this weather event, but are there not more important things going on?
I think this speaks volumes to what life is like in Northeast Mississippi. We do not have large conflicts or anything really, we honestly have it pretty good. We live here, with people of usually pretty similar systems of beliefs as ourselves. We typically do not have the treat of violence from simply walking out of our door, as many other areas in the United States sadly do. We have access to the means to grow our own food and be self-sustaining if we so choose. All in all, we have it pretty good if you think about it.
This is why we are focused on the cold front. The heat is probably the biggest threat to our relatively peaceful way of life. I personally am ready for cooler temperatures so I can break out the winter clothes, but that is beside the point. What I am saying is we live in a place where we can afford to focus on the trivial. So I say, “Bring on the cold!”