“They” joke that there’s not much to see in small towns, but there’s a lot to hear.
“They” are wrong on the first count, at least in Houston, as we shall see.
Grammy Award-winning performer Nathan Carlisle took to the stage again earlier last month to raise money for the ongoing theater project in Houston.
This time, the venue was the Houston High School Auditorium, and Carlisle performed two shows instead of one, with one being at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, and the other being a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.
During those performances, there was plenty to see and hear -- all of it top-notch entertainment.
Carlisle performed several Broadway pieces, and he brought some friends along.
He was joined by Stephen and Debra White, Lisa Johnston, Cameron Allen, David Lowe, Katy Pike, Carl Smetko, Margaret Futral, Maggie Pike, and Dr. Steve Coker who performed the prelude.
Carlisle and friends offered something for everybody. Selections ranged from songs from Les Miserables, to Allen’s serenade with both voice and his trumpet in a rendition of “Hello Dolly,” to German Artsong (basically what would have been performed in front of kings and queens before the time of the theater), to a medley of Broadway hits, South Pacific, a soulful performance of “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera, “The Prayer,” and Carlisle then closed the formal concert with “I Was Here.”
They threw in a few songs that were not part of the program, but the audience didn't seem to mind a bit.
The performers, all those who planned this event, helped make it happen, and paid to hear the performers deserve congratulations for helping bring theater to Houston.
All proceeds from the concert go to the theater project being overseen by the Houston Council of the Arts, which hosted the event.
Keep your eyes open; more events are planned for the future.
All that quality entertainment -- one performance at a time until the theater is operational, then regularly after that -- means before long, there’ll be even more to see and hear in town.