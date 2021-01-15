As the New Year begins, many people are making resolutions.
The resolutions often revolve largely around personal goals. People will vow to lose weight or get their finances on track. They will swear off sugary sodas, junk food or bad language. They’ll take on new hobbies or interests.
For many, these resolutions will be nothing but memories by February.
What would happen, though, if we made resolutions that would benefit one another, instead of just ourselves, and stuck to them?
There are resolutions that we can each make, either large or small, to make Houston and Chickasaw County a better place to live. Most are easy to carry out.
If enough of these resolutions are kept, we could see real change in our little corner of the world.
If this area is truly the buckle of the Bible Belt, why not put a real shine on that buckle?
What if we resolved to invest in our local economy? We could make a dramatic effort, even vowing to start a business here.
There are smaller commitments we could make, though. What if we vowed to buy all of our gifts this year -- think birthdays, graduations, retirements, assorted “happies”-- from a local retailer?
Rather than ordering online, we could simply call a local florist or stop by a local boutique or shop. That would be a fairly easy commitment to keep, and it would keep those dollars at home.
What if we resolved to make our community more beautiful? There are both dramatic and simple ways to make that happen, and health and economic benefits from doing it.
We could join a local garden club or volunteer for beautification projects. We could put effort into making our own homes or business fronts as beautiful as possible.
We could pick up litter from in front of our house or alongside the road. This would not only help beautify the community, but provide some extra steps and moderate bend and twist exercise.
Why not get together with friends, or encourage your favorite group or organization to “adopt” a road? Make it a social thing; get out for an hour or two some sunny day, and start beautifying by picking up roadside trash and litter.
Most of us can use a bit of exercise, and this would be a pleasant way to get it while benefiting the community.
We might even “beautify” ourselves in the process; that exercise could help some of us shed a few unwanted pounds.
Along a related line, those who do litter could simply resolve to take their trash home, rather than throwing it out of their vehicle’s window.
And about those economic benefits…
Industrial recruiters can bring jobs and money to an area by choosing to locate or expand there.
There is often enough competition for those jobs and dollars so that those recruiters are looking to cross places off their list as soon as possible, so as to have more time to explore the best sites.
If the first thing a recruiter sees is littered roads and unkempt yards, he or she may understandably think:
“These people don’t care enough about their community to take care of it, or to even pick up after themselves.
“If they don’t care, why would I want to invest in this place? Why should I try to develop a workforce out of people who don’t even care enough to take care of their own property, much less mine?”
Then the recruiter is off to the next site, with jobs and money in his briefcase for a more deserving community.
What if we committed to getting involved in local government? Why not consider running for local office, or at least simply attend a few board meetings and get a better understanding of what happens here, and how your tax dollars are spent.
What if we resolved to improve the lives of children in the community, therefore investing in the community’s future? We could start saving now to donate time, material or money to a favorite charity or beneficial organization, be it a children’s club, afternoon snacks to youngsters, after-school tutoring program, whatever.
The list is endless, and so is the need.
How much could we put toward such programs if we committed to keeping just our pennies all year, then put them toward financing?
Those pennies could also go toward coffee and snacks toward our first responders -- fire, law enforcement, medical personnel -- who routinely go in harm’s way for us.
What if we committed to helping reduce crime in our community? We could form neighborhood watches. We could help with educational campaigns.
We could help with initiatives aimed at helping people stay sober and clean, since much crime is spurred by addiction. Perhaps we could donate coffee and snacks or sponsor reading materials for the local AA or NA group.
We could even simply be more aware of what’s going on around us -- and that wouldn’t cost a thing except increased attention -- since we’re all potential witnesses to clues about crimes.
In short, these New Year’s resolutions offer almost unlimited inexpensive, convenient ways we can invest some time and money to improve our city and county this year.
These are just a few ideas. Folks can come up with lots more. When you scrape the paint down to the metal, it’s Biblical: Make your world a little better for having passed this way.
The give is small; the get could be huge.
Happy New Year…