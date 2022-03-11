I’ve always told my wife, Sandra, I'd be her beast of burden, and I’ve been privileged to be so for the past 35 years or so. One Saturday some years ago, I gave her all the proof I could stand...
There are certain phrases that -- when uttered by a man's wife -- strike fear into his very soul.
Suddenly, all of his certifications for bravery - the combat decorations, the Black Belt, the grandchildren taken to Chucky Cheese -- mean as little as a sparrow's tears as his courage melts away like a snowflake on a hot griddle.
Upon hearing those words, his head droops, and his tail tucks. He desperately, futilely wishes he were Somewhere Else. Anywhere Else.
He resembles nothing so much as a dog who, happily riding along with his master one day, suddenly sights the vet's office.
He realizes, far too late, that he has been had; betrayed by the person he considered his best friend in all the world.
The luckless husband's fate is sealed, his doom awaits, and in front of him are the well worn steps to the scaffold. That blood chilling scraping sound is the flint against steel as the executioner hones his ax to a razor's edge, then sets his feet and hefts the instrument of doom.
And there’s no place to run, no place to hide.
The words that strike fear into me, that jab me like a bayonet in the side, are, "Lumberjack Breakfast" when uttered by Sandra. As in, "I'm fixing you a Lumberjack Breakfast tomorrow morning, dear."
That phrase means my wife is going to ask me to do something complex or tedious or strenuous, something that for some reason, I really don't like doing.
My wife and I each consider the other to be our best friend. It's a privilege many married couples don't share, unfortunately. And when any true friend asks something of you, the only acceptable answer is yes.
In this case, the Lumberjack Breakfast meant I had been drafted to move furniture. It was the latest chapter in Sandra's unfolding master plan to redecorate the house. Previous chapters have involved my helping her spray and scrape wallpaper -- it resembles the flint striking the executioner's axe or fingernails across a blackboard -- so as to be able to pull it off the wall, preparatory for painting.
Sandra's redecoration plans meant that for me, moving heavy, bulky furniture into and out of close quarters, cleaning out junk and regular trips to the Salvation Army were to become as much a part of my life as regular colonoscopies, but less fun.
I knew when Sandra retired she would have more time to hatch such home improvement schemes. And it was conclusive evidence when I began to see copies of Southern Living lying around, find the TV had been left on the Home Improvement channel, overhear her conversations with friends about home improvement.
I knew her plans would sweep me up like a seagull driven by overwhelmingly powerful, no-power-on-earth-can-stop-it Hurricane Katrina.
And they did.
My Lumberjack Breakfast that Saturday morning--often known as The Condemned Man's Last Meal — was just that: sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, gravy, cathead biscuits, several types of fruit, coffee.
Long as I’m eating, I can’t work, right?
I tried to delay the inevitable as long as I could.
I didn’t eat more than I could lift, but I cut it as close as possible. If you’ve ever been privileged to eat Sandra’s cooking, you’ll understand.
But in truth, I would have preferred to have been lumberjacking to work off that breakfast than what awaited me. Taking down trees is a rough way to make a living. I know because I've done it.
But, I didn't have that option, so after breakfast, I waddled to the toolbox and grabbed a tape measure. I measured hallways, measured furniture, helped empty out desks, then limbered up and got down to it and began moving furniture from one room to another.
Some of that furniture had been assembled in the rooms years ago, with no intention of its ever being moved -- how could I have ever been that unthinking? I muscled desks out of rooms, down cramped twisting hallways, easing around corners by scant inches, praying my measurements down to the inch were right, easing into new rooms.
It resembled nothing so much as sailing a ship you'd built in a bottle back through the neck of the bottle, through the neck of another bottle and into the second bottle.
All the while I prayed I wouldn't have to disassemble the furniture, then have to reassemble it. Because if there's another phrase I hate, it's "Some Assembly Required."
But that's another column.
Then came the piano, muscled inch by painful inch over carpet to its new home, there to stay in its new location forever or at least until next weekend, whichever comes first.
I may have wrenched my shoulder, twisted my back, blown out three hemorrhoids, and started my first two hernias, but by golly I made moving that piano look easy.
After all, a man has his pride.
Somewhere in Saturday's adventure was flashlight work in dark cramped dusty spaces, disconnecting all the wires for the computer, speakers, printers, monitor. The whole mess resembled nothing so much as a basket of snakes, or as I told Sandra, an octopus molesting a bagpipe.
We labeled all those wires, taped them together for convenience, moved everything to another desk, managed to reconnect everything and -- Glory Hallelujah, we're living in the Age of Miracles -- got the computer back up and running.
I'm proud of whatever part I had in making that happen, because I'm pretty Amish about computers. For my part, taking down a working computer, transferring its components, and doing open-heart surgery to re-wire and resuscitate it had about the same possibility of success as the organ grinder's monkey typing War and Peace.
I'm in the lifelong business of helping every one of my wife's dreams come true that I can. I'm proud I in some way helped her redecorating goals come to pass.
I've told Sandra for years I'd draw her bathwater any time she wanted. This week, anyway, I just hope she doesn't ask me to move the tub.