This past week, I was shocked to hear a call come over the scanner talking about a dog left in an abandoned vehicle.
My blood ran cold thinking of the possibilities of what the poor dog could have experienced during the week's time it had been there, locked in a cage, exposed to the elements. It broke my heart.
Luckily, Arch White from Houston Public Works rescued the dog and for that he deserves praise.
But this also opens the opportune moment to explain a few things.
When you get a dog, they become a part of your family.
They are not some thing to be cast aside at the first sign of difficulty.
They look to you for protection and when you cast them aside, it breaks their spirits. You may not realize it, but they have feelings too.
Now there may be a perfectly logical explanation as to why the dog was left in that cage, but it is still unacceptable to me.
However, there is another aspect to this that makes my blood boil, and that is animal abusers.
These people make me sick.
They betray the trust these animals put in them and it makes it next to impossible for them to trust anyone again, at least fully.
I just cannot stand to see an animal abused and I think most all of you are the same.
There is supposed to be a connection between an owner and their dog, and that connection should not be broken by abuse or neglect.
If you can't handle a dog, then please, for the love of God, don't get one.