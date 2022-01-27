—The Chickasaw County 4-H state winning Hippology team recently attended Western National Roundup in Denver, Col., representing the state of Mississippi.The team placed 8th overall. Hippology is defined as the study of the horse. The members included Owen Vickers, Gracie Vickers, Lessie Vickers, and Angie Abrams. It’s the first time a team from Mississippi has participated in the national contest.
—Jamillia Ivy of Okolona recently graduated from Union University (Jackson, Tenn.) with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated.
—P. J. Cooper of the Lady Toppers Softball Team recently signed a letter of commitment to Jackson State University. A rising senior, she’ll take the field for her senior year with the Maroon and White this spring.
—Anyone else on a sports team from Houston, Houlka, Okolona, Vardaman, and Hebron Christian School.
—Carrie Criddle and Olivia Hall, both of Houston and Alicia Buchanan of Okolona, recently received their pins and lamps after graduating from Itawamba Community College’s Practical Nursing program late last year.
—The Houston High School Sundancer Solar Car team.
—The Houston High School FFA Team.
—The Topper Pride Band.
“They” — whoever “they” are —say young people don’t care about the world around them.
“They” say young people today are greedy little materialists concerned only with their own well being.
“They” say young people today can't look any further into the future than the next fast food place.
“They” say young people today have tunnel vision and don’t care a fig about what’s going on in the rest of the world, if it didn't happen on their street.
“They” look at young people today and wonder what the world’s coming to.
“They” ought to come to Chickasaw County and and meet some of our young adults — listed earlier in this article — who invest their own time and sweat to better themselves and help the less fortunate of this world.
We think that if some of these Chickasaw folks will be the leaders of tomorrow — and they will be, depend on it —the future is in a lot better hands than “they” think.
If these young adults aren’t in a class by themselves, it wouldn’t take long to call the roll…