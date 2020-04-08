Spring is in full swing, and the weather is starting to reflect thusly. That also means that Easter is here too. However, this Easter will be unlike any many of us have experienced so far.
There will not be the sounds of childhood innocence permeating the air, as the young ones rush around in search of those brightly colored eggs that hold the coveted candies and other assorted goodies. There will not be the clank of cutlery on ceramic as families gather together to enjoy a meal. Lastly, there will not be sunrise services in the beauty of God’s creation, worshiping in nature as we have many of us become accustomed to.
No, this Easter there will be a deafening silence. People are bound to their homes, as the state is under a stay at home order. Gatherings of any kind have been banned. It is much like the first Easter, all those years ago.
Except, instead of fear of persecution, we face the fear of infection. Christians were banned from meeting during those times, under the threat of persecution. On that first Easter, the Savior Jesus Christ was crucified, and rose three days later. Much like Jesus rising from the tomb, so to shall we emerge from this threat. We shall emerge on the other side and thrive.
There are some benefits to this as well. While we can not gather in large groups, we can enjoy time with our immediate family and those in our households. We can enjoy activities and fellowship with these people who we live with, but often times due to our hectic schedules, do not spend much quality time with.
Children in the house can hunt Easter eggs. Parents can sit their children down and read them the Easter Story. The opportunities are endless.
We should also keep in mind those who, unlike us, do not get to celebrate Easter with their families. The medical workers and first responders, who have to be on call because danger and especially sickness do not take heed to a quarantine. The elderly in nursing homes, who will not get to see their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. For them, this is torture.
So, there are many who have it far worse than us this Easter, so, let us take the time to remember them and also remember those who have gone on before us, whether by the virus plaguing us, or just simply their name being called up above. It becomes our duty to carry on their memory.
All of this being said, there are endless opportunities for families to bond this Easter, we just have to know where to look.