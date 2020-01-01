We are all, well most of us anyway, familiar with the tradition of New Year’s Resolutions. Goals people set for themselves in an effort to better themselves in the New Year. Consequently, many people often abandon these resolutions within a few weeks.
I have never been one for New Year’s Resolutions. I have always been set in my ways, but I also do not see the point in such triviality. I believe the only way that true change can transpire is when the individual decides, on a personal level, that it is time. Societal pressures to conform to norms such as setting a New Year’s Resolution are no basis for change, and are the reason that these things are often abandoned within a few weeks.
To put it this way, say I want to lose 10 pounds. Me being how I am, I will work at it, but the second someone tells me I need to lose weight, I lose momentum, and contemplate not doing the very thing I set out to do because someone told me that I needed to do it. So, what does this mean. It means that telling someone that they should change is almost exclusively going to have the exact opposite effect.
Instead, we should encourage one another. If someone has decided that they want to make a change, we should be supportive, but only when they open up to us about said change. They will be much more likely to respond positively and see their goals through.
Keep this in mind when going into 2020. Do not ask someone what their New Year’s Resolution is, because they will let you know in due time when they feel comfortable. Then and only then, can true progress be made.