There’s a bright spot in the bleak news that Covid has caused our community, nation and the world.
That piece of good news: Despite the challenges of Covid, the vitally important process of vision and hearing screening of students went on as scheduled at Houston schools.
The reason for that is a community-based medical-educational interdisciplinary team to help carry out the process.
The vision/hearing screening was carried out by Houston school nurses Tammy Chamblee, Sarah Dodd, Dana Harrell, Alan Moore, Harley Nabors, Millette Nabors, Jo Etta Tillman and Kim Williams.
Many other cooks -- all of them busy -- were in the kitchen, helping out in various critical ways. They included police officers, firefighters, Emergency Management Service Administrator Linda Griffin, and Extension Office Educator Naomi Fulton.
Specifically:
--The Houston Fire Department, always on standby for emergency calls, helps educate youngsters about fire safety during Houston’s Fall Festival, and always answers all calls quickly.
--The Houston Police Department helps insure safe schools by insuring traffic control and violence prevention. Officers also educate children to the dangers of drugs and other harmful life choices.
--Linda Griffin has helped provide grants to obtain emergency medical supplies such as AED supplies and CPR trainings.
--Naomi Fulton has spent many hours educating students about vital health and safety topics.
Why is hearing and vision screening important? Consider a quality education as the foundation to a better life. Every day a child can’t see or hear properly reduces that youngster’s ability to learn. That loss of education can damage or permanently cripple his or her future.
The learning process is now complex enough so that many people think 12 partial years of a public school education is not long enough for a student to learn all he or she needs to know.
Without the team’s efforts, the hearing/vision screening process would have taken far longer to complete. The extra demands of Covid would have extended the process far later into the school year than it did.
The old saying is true: It takes a village to raise a child.
Houston is fortunate to have a team composed of people of this caliber, working together to help our children have the best possible future.