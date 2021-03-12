No one likes getting hit -- so to speak -- with a traffic ticket.
It’s like a punch that keeps on stinging. The unending pain, of course, is in your wallet.
You have to pay the fine, which can start at about $100 and go seriously north, depending on how big a scofflaw you’re convicted of being.
Then, points get added to your license, which means your insurance premium can skyrocket.
Get enough points, and the state gives you a “vacation” from driving. Of course, there’s a reinstatement fee to get your license back when your “vacation” ends.
Get caught driving during your “vacation,” and there’s another charge, another fine, the rest of your “vacation” to serve, more points.
And of course the reinstatement fee.
Get in enough trouble, let the chips fall where they may, and you could be buried under a pile of chips.
Might be cow chips.
If the pile of chips is big enough, you may need a lawyer to help dig you out.
Oooops -- another bill, and likely a big one; good lawyers ain’t cheap.
They say a smart man can get out of trouble, but a wise man avoids trouble.
So the next time your radar detector lights up like Tokyo after dark, it means you’ve been caught in the electronic crosshairs.
If that happens, it’s too late to be wise, but not too late to be smart.
Recognize that when the police arrive, you’re no longer in charge.
If you’re going to get a ticket, the best thing you can do is to be calm and deferential to the officer. Take it like a man, or woman, don’t hassle the officer or whine.
No sudden moves, keep your hands in plain view.
And try not to get grumpy when you realize the fine(s) you’re going to pay will probably go toward helping pay the salary of the officer standing before you who wrote your ticket.
He or she -- the long arm of the law often has nail polish on the end of it nowadays --is just doing his or her job, trying to help you be a law abiding citizen by issuing you a small piece of paper as a memory aid.
Here’s how that ticket can help you toward a better life, or continued life, for that matter.
That officer is doing you a favor by trying to help you remember to stay this side of the law.
And maybe keep you and some innocent parties alive and uninjured, if said ticket stops you from any more leadfoot driving, drunken driving, buzzed driving, or any other kind of “immortal” driving -- that’s driving like you think you’ll never die.
Be appreciative.
The less you act like a hormone-driven 17-year-old teenager, the better the chances things will work out in your favor, officers have told me.
If you do get cited, you’ve got company -- figures indicate over 40 million speeding tickets are issued each year—generating an estimated $4 billion.
Oh, and one last bit of advice from officers: Start figuring out a way to pay your fine, and make sure you show up in court.
Failing to do either one can result in still more fines.
It would be embarrassing to show up in court, and have to count out your fine money with a front-end loader…