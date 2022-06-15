Some thoughts on fatherhood:
”When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.” Mark Twain.
***
Instant availability without continuous presence is probably the best role a father can play.
***
It never occurs to a boy that someday he’ll be as dumb as his father.
***
With about 70 million dads in the United States, Father’s Day — celebrated on the third Sunday in June annually —is a special holiday for a lot of our nation’s population.
In the United States, Father’s Day was officially celebrated for the first time on June 19, 1910, in Washington state after a Spokane woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, wanted to establish a male equivalent to Mother’s Day.
She approached local churches, the YMCA, shopkeepers and government officials to encourage support for her idea.
It apparently wasn’t taken all that seriously.
Dodd’s June 19, 1910 Father’s Day observance didn’t get much support; even her hometown newspaper mocked the notion of a made-up holiday.
It wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday until President Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation in 1966.
Today, Father’s Day is a major U.S. holiday. The National Retail Federation reports that the average American will spend $148.58 this Father’s Day and that total spending nationwide will exceed $17 billion.
The real impact of Father’s Day goes beyond greeting cards, neck ties and golf shirts, however.
It’s about celebrating the enduring legacy of fathers and the power they have to shape the lives of their sons and daughters.
Father’s role in American society is changing. The Pew Research Center reports that more dads are staying home to care for their kids than ever before. The percentage of fathers who are stay-at-home dads increased from 4% in 1989 to 7% in 2016.
That percentage has likely inched up even higher as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many American dads without jobs.
The Pew Research Center also reports that it’s becoming less common for dads to be the family’s sole breadwinner. In 1970, fathers were the sole worker in nearly half of all American families. In recent years, that percentage decreased by nearly half. Couples in dual-income families now comprise the majority of two-parent families with children.
Dads are significantly more involved in child care than they were in the past. In recent years, fathers reported spending an average of eight hours a week on child care, which is nearly three times the total in 1965. That’s still far less than the 14 hours a week that the average American mother devotes to child care.
Survey after survey indicates fathers can serve as important role models for sons and daughters and make a lasting impact on their children’s lives.
The importance of fathers is undeniable. Currently, some 24 million American children — 34 percent — don’t live with their biological father, according to data from the 2010 U.S. Census.
Stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, and even boyfriends step in and do well; but there remains a unique role a father plays in a child’s life.
A quality father-child affects healthy development on many levels, from language acquisition and cognition to physical and emotional development.
Scientific studies have shown that fathers who care for, nurture and play with their babies raise children with higher IQs and stronger language and cognitive skills.
In the end, being a father can connect, inspire and have an impact beyond this life.
As author and motivational speaker Leo Buscaglia observed, “If there is any immortality to be had among us human beings, it is certainly only in the love that we leave behind. Fathers like mine don’t ever die.”
Being a parent is one of life’s toughest jobs. On Sunday, we recognize all the fathers who care about their children and inspire them to reach their fullest potential.
We’d like to wish a Happy Father’s Day to the dads who serve as strong role models, and who take the time to invest in their kids.
Congratulations to all the fathers who understand the importance of “paying it forward” and spend quality time with children.
Their legacy lives on today and throughout the year in the hearts and minds of everyone who loves them.