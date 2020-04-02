When the Class of 2020 began their senior year, they expected a year filled with fun, friends and ultimately capping it off with a graduation ceremony that they will remember for the rest of their lives. However, what they did not expect was a global pandemic causing all of these things to be put in jeopardy.
When that happened, it was like their lives came to a stand still. They may never get to sit in a classroom again learning the subject they love with their favorite teacher, or eat lunch in the cafeteria with their best friends. They may not get to walk across the field, shaking hands and getting that sought after diploma. Athlete may not get to take the field again with the teams that they have invested four years and countless hours of practice into. It is a sad situation.
We feel for them. This is supposed to be the most memorable year of their lives, but instead, they are confined to their houses, keeping distance between those that they were looking forward to sharing this journey with.
There are talks to offer a graduation ceremony for the Class 2020 whenever this all blows over, and we think that is an excellent idea. They have worked so hard to get to this point, and they deserve every bit of the recognition that previous classes have gotten. If something is not done, we are doing these kids a great disservice. Whether it be school sanctioned, or a parent-hosted event, we foresee the crowds gathering to celebrate not only our freedom from this virus, but the efforts of these kids that have given it everything they have to get to this point.
Class of 2020, you will not be forgotten.