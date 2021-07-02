HOUSTON – The City of Houston paid tribute to its departing Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas and long-time police chief Billy Voyles during a reception on Wednesday, June 30.
Thomas and Voyles were presented plaques in dedication of their service to Houston and its citizens over the years.
Memories were shared and tears were shed, but the message was clear, “we will miss you.”
Thomas lost the primary election to Matt Callahan in April, and he is in essence retiring from the board.
Voyles has served as the elected Police Chief of Houston for 16 years, and he announced his intent to retire in 2020.
Both men were surrounded by coworkers, friends and family as they said their goodbyes.
However, others took the opportunity to speak about the two as well.
“We just pause today to honor you guys for your service to this city,” said Deputy City Clerk Barbra Buggs, who took over while the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem were both out of town. “We thank you on behalf of the employees and we appreciate you always wanting to do, both of you, wanting to do what's right; what's right for your employees, what's right for the citizens, and even though many times it wasn't easy and it sure wasn't popular, but you were led and let your steps be ordered by the Lord.”
Voyles spoke first, addressing the people with whom he had worked with for many years and those he just recently came to know.
“I enjoyed working with everyone at City Hall, if it weren't for them I couldn't have made it. I enjoyed working with the fire department and all of the first responders around here. I just wanted to thank you all for everything you've done over the years.”
Thomas spoke about the honor he felt having been able to serve Ward 3 as Alderman.
“It has been a pleasure and it has been a blessing to be Alderman of Ward 3 and to serve the constituents of Ward 3, and not only that but the whole City of Houston and all of these employees here, first responders, city workers, policemen, firemen and emergency staff it has been a true blessing to be a part of that and being able to make those decisions.”
He went on to talk about the decisions that had to be made and how they weren't always the easiest ones.
“There were some hard decisions to be made, but I made those decisions based on time in prayer and by the leadership and direction of the Lord Jesus Christ and I don't apologize for anything I did because he led me and directed me and he's going to continue to do so.”
Alderladies Shenia K. Jones and Willie McKinney spoke about Thomas and his level-headedness and willingness to see a scenario from multiple points of view.
They said they greatly enjoyed working with him and Voyles.
City Clerk Lisa Easley also echoed her sentiments about the two, and she was sad to see them go, but she said there comes a time for change, and we must embrace it.