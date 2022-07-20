THORN – The Thorn Volunteer Fire Department has been working for years to build a new station, and now, thanks to a $50,000 appropriation from the state legislature, they have met their goal and can complete work on the new building.
“It’s been a blessing to have the community support like we have had,” said Thorn Fire Chief Andy Harmon. “It has taken a lot of man hours and volunteerism and a lot of funds that folks donated throughout our whole community. It’s been a team effort and it’s been going on for a long time and it’s finally becoming a reality to us, we’ve got a structure and we’re actually housing our equipment here and now we are at the final stages we have got to finish, and with the help of the state, Ben [Suber] and Jon [Lancaster] helped us, and it’s going to get us to the point that we are going to be able to complete that final stage without prolonging it anymore.”
The final stage includes the interior work.
“We have got to frame the interior up and we have got to put in the training room and the bathrooms.”
However, it is the work that they have put in, and their refusal to quit, that earned them this money.
“It was easy to sell this because of the work they have done,” said Representative Jon Lancaster. “They gave it to us in detail and gave us something to sell. That’s what we needed, something to take down to the chairman that’s over Ways and Means, and the chairman over Senate Appropriations. They had a lot of skin in the game, that’s what you keep hearing continuously, they had a lot of skin in the game, and it was an easy sell. They said these people here are working and we want to reward that. There is not a more deserving bunch as far as I’m concerned.”
Senator Ben Suber echoed those sentiments as well.
“This is the best part of the job,” he said. “Thorn Fire Department has worked hard for years, selling plates, doing fundraisers, raffling off the side-by-side, they’ve been working hard raising money. They built this building without any help, and they still had a long way to go to finish the building, so it’s great for the legislature to come together and get them this $50,000 so they can finish the building. Chief Harmon said that this puts them at their goal, and it’s very exciting for me.”
Harmon said it was an amazing feeling to find out that they had gotten the money, but he also emphasized the teamwork that got them this far.
“It’s an awesome feeling to get that phone call saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got this appropriated for you all’s community.’ Me being the leader of Thorn Fire Department, I can say it’s about teamwork, it’s not one individual, it’s been the whole community backing us, basically neighbors helping neighbors. That’s what’s so great about this community, and I think the state capital, Jon and Ben going to bat and telling them what we’ve accomplished out here has been tremendous.”
The department hosted an open house for the community last week where citizens could tour the new station, and Suber and Lancaster presented them with the check at the event.
