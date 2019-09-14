HOUSTON -- Chickasaw Sheriff’s Department investigators have recovered one of two motorcycles reported stolen from northeast Chickasaw County Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, and charged three people in connection with the case, Sheriff Jimmy Meyers said Friday, Sept. 13.
Katie Benton, 22, of Pontotoc; and brothers Kirsten Wells, 25, and Scotty Wells, 29, both of Pontotoc County, are each charged with one count of grand larceny.
Benton had her initial appearance and is now is now free on $10,000 bond. Kirsten is in jail in Pontotoc; Scotty is in jail in Alabama, expected to sign extradition papers to be returned to Chickasaw. Both brothers have MDOC holds against them and are on probation on unrelated charges, the sheriff said.
The cases will be presented to the first Grand Jury of 2020, expected to convene in February or March, Sheriff Meyers said.
The woman is believed to have dropped the two men off near the residence, and the brothers then stole the cycles. The three likely planned to sell or trade the vehicles. All three have confessed to the thefts, authorities said.
The two cycles were driven away from a shed at a CR 413 residence about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. The keys were in the vehicles, authorities said.
The residence owner heard the cycles crank up and checked with the owners, who were elsewhere. After he found the owners had not taken the cycles, he contacted authorities, the sheriff said.
One cycle is a 2005 Honda Shadow 750, while the other is a 2002 customized Harley-Davidson.
Sheriff Meyers said the Harley was recovered undamaged Thursday night, Sept. 5, about 30 miles away in Smithville. He believes the cycle was driven there, not carried. The town is situated along the east bank of Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in northern Monroe County.
The Honda motorcycle has not yet been recovered, the sheriff said.
He attributed the quick recovery to citizen help. “We encourage people to call us if they see something that doesn’t seem right. A concerned citizen in Smithville saw the Harley, thought it looked out of place, called the tag in and it came back stolen. That helped us break this case,” the sheriff said.