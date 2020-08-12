HOUSTON – Three young ladies from Houston made the choice to give back to their community last week.
Arrington Voyles, Lola Voyles and Millie Heeringa donated supplies to Floy Dyer Manor and Trace Regional Hospital.
The girls worked all summer making sausage balls and selling them at the Houston Farmer's Market. They then chose not to spend the proceeds on themselves, but others. They used the money they earned to purchase supplies to donate.
The donation was delivered on Thursday, and the girls saw the fruits of their labors being carried out.
“We appreciate their generosity and their willingness to help the elderly of their community,” said Luke Rhinewalt, Facilities Administrator at Floy Dyer Manor. “We will put their donation to good use cleaning our facilities.”
The girls donated the following:
– Five cases of Glybet, which is a disinfectant spray
– Five cases of Virex II Ready-To-Use, which is also a disinfectant spray
– Five cases of Envy, which is a foaming disinfectant.
According to the nursing home, the estimated value of the supplies donated was around $1,000.
Lann Chemicals supplied the cleaners.
A Facebook post from the nursing home thanked the girls for their generosity.
“Such sweet spirits, such giving hearts!”