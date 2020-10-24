HOUSTON --Three juveniles face action in Chickasaw County Youth Court after authorities said they stole several vehicles, a firearm, and broke into at least two businesses last week.
The case highlights the need for people to “keep an eye on their children, and know where they are,” Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles said this week.
The three -- not identified because they’re juveniles -- were in apparent violation of a Houston curfew requiring that juveniles be off the streets by 11 p.m. through the week and midnight on weekends, the chief said.
Due to the seriousness of the charges, authorities hope to have the 15-year old male and two 16-year old females certified as adults and upgrade the charges to felonies against them, Chief Voyles said this week.
He also expressed his thanks to the Sheriff’s Department for their help after the case expanded out into the county.
Chief Voyles said the case began to unfold about 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, after police were advised that a dually truck with a trailer attached was missing from Ware Milling on West Church Street.
Police soon learned that a two-wheel drive truck had been stolen from a Starkville Road residence.
Both trucks were soon located -- the dually in a ditch behind the Houston bus shop on Starkville Road and the other one about 300 yards away.
Police said two bicycles were stolen from the Brownlee Body Shop on Airport Road. The bicycles were then ridden back to Ware Milling and left in the driveway, the chief said.
Farr’s Grocery in Buena Vista was broken into, and a quantity of candy stolen. The candy was found in the truck stolen from Starkville Road.
Police said a handgun was also stolen from Number 8 Motors on West Madison Street. The weapon has been recovered.
Investigation soon led authorities to the male’s residence. His grandparents said he returned to the house just before police arrived. He jumped out a window but was quickly caught. The two females were picked up shortly afterward.