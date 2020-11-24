HOUSTON – Three educators in the Houston School District have been selected as nominees for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
Amanda Brassfield, Katie Miller and Mitch Rish were the nominees from the district.
The award, which was launched in 1999, recognizes teachers for promoting citizenship education, according to the mission statement.
There are three national winners, one from each level. The levels are K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Each winner receives the Past Commander-in-Chief John Smart Award and $1,000. In addition to this, their school also receives $1,000.
To be eligible for the nomination, teachers must be a current classroom teacher (teach at least half of the day in a classroom), and they must be nominated by fellow teachers, supervisors or others, but self nominations are not accepted.
Brassfield is the nomination for the Houston Lower Elementary School.
She has been teaching at the Houston Lower Elementary School since January of 2002, and has taught 3rd grade, 1st grade, 2nd grade and currently teaches kindergarten.
Brassfield was nominated by HLES Principal Katonya Gathings.
“Mrs. Brassfield's many characteristics make her a worthy nominee,” said Gathings. “In 13 years I have never witnessed her being mad or sad. Joy wold always radiate form her while she taught her class. She always searches for resources to help aid the students in their learning. She also served as a mentor teacher and would share her resources or help other teachers search for materials.”
The nomination from the Houston Middle School is Katie Miller. Miller has taught in the Houston School District since August 2013.
She was inspired to become a teacher due to her desire to help others.
“Many factors influenced me to become a teacher, but the factor above all was my need to help others,” said Miller in her professional biography.
The last nominee was Mitch Rish from Houston High School.
Rish has been teaching for 32 years, 28 of which have been at Houston High School. He teaches Biology.
Rish was nominated by HHS Principal John Ellison.
“Mr. Rish is a Biology teacher, but he is so much more than that to our students,” said Ellison. “He goes out of his way to help all students, even students that are not his students, be successful. Students are at ease to participate, take risks and challenge themselves without fear of failure or rejection. Mr. Rish also does a great job teaching good citizenship and respectful relationships among his students. He recognizes and reinforces responsibility and work ethic, and he is a great role model for his students. He demonstrates the same work ethic, responsibility and citizenship that he expects of his students. Every day he takes students and helps mold them into responsible, cooperative successful students who have learned valuable skills that will transfer into outstanding future citizens.”
Rish is passionate about what he does as well.
“My passion and joy for and from teaching comes from one universal cause,” Rish said. “It I sthe one way I can help preserve the ability to achieve the American Dream and instill the responsibilities that are required to maintain it once it is achieved.”
The results will be decided and sent to VFW National Headquarters by Jan. 15, 2021.