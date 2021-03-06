HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 515 South at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
Emergency responders arrived on scene four minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames in the garage of the home.
“We arrived to find a two-story with heavy fire involvement in the garage area that extended into the attic and that is where we had trouble,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship.
The home belonged to Mike Colbert, and he had made it out of the house along with his dog.
The dog is credited with saving his life, as he was asleep in the recliner when he was awoken by the dog barking. He was able to get out of the house just in time to avoid serious injury.
He did, however, sustain minor burns and singed hair, but he refused treatment as the injuries were minor.
Colbert was the only one home at the time of the blaze, and the dog was the only pet in the house, it was also uninjured.
The fire department faced a challenge in the form of a water shortage while battling the blaze.
“We were limited in water. There are no fire hydrants in that area, its outside the city, so we had to rely on other people to bring water from other stations with tankers.”
The other stations stepped up and helped fight the fire though. According to Blankenship, they received water from tankers from Rhodes Chapel, Thorn, Mantee, Vardaman and Van Vleet Fire Departments.
Blankenship said that they tried to use the water from the pond in the front yard to draft, however, the ground was too soft to get the trucks anywhere near close enough to use the water. That is why they were unable to use that method.
The house was a total loss, according to Blankenship. He said that the fire was too far advanced by the time that they arrived on scene for it to be saved.
“It was just one of those situations where we got there and the fire had advanced to the point where it had a pretty good head start on us.”
The fire was called in by Olen Booth of Starkville, who was passing through the area when he noticed the flames coming out of the garage window. He proceeded to call 9-1-1 and began yelling to see if anyone was inside the home. He said that no one answered, but after a few times, Colbert and the dog came rushing out the front door.
They cleared the scene at 6:22 p.m., almost four hours after the initial call.
The cause of the fire is not known. It started in the garage, according to Blankenship, but there were no vehicles in the garage at the time. The damage was too extensive to get a clear idea about the cause as well, but he said that it could have been any number of things.