HOUSTON – The Lowe Building, which had a partial collapse in June of this year, gave way further on Thursday morning, destroying a car and triggering the closure of East Washington Street.
The Houston Police Department, as well as the Houston Fire Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department worked to clear the street of cars and pedestrians and block it off for safety purposes.
The car that was destroyed, a minivan, had been parked beside the building. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said that no one was inside of the vehicle at the time of the collapse.
No one was injured in the incident.
Debris stretched across the entirety of the street.
The building has been an issue for years, however, it was elevated following its initial collapse in June.
Following that, the City of Houston took efforts to make the owner, Franklin Lowe, clean the property before just such a thing happened, even having him come before the board for a hearing.
He indicated that he was not interested in fixing the building and wished to sell it.
The City was not interested in buying, however, and began discussions about maybe demolishing the building and assessing the cost on the taxes, however, they first wanted an engineer to take a look at it to tell them how to take it down without damaging the adjoining buildings which are connected.
The City has not made a decision on how to move forward at this point.