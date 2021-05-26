This past week was a strange mix of nostalgia and hope for me.
As I attended the Houston High School Awards program and graduation I was caused to stop and think, just six years ago that was me on that stage.
It is weird to stop and think how much has happened in that six years, it honestly feels like a lifetime.
What was not so far away seems like it was ages ago.
I have graduated college, have a steady job and am furthering my career each day.
If you had asked me six years ago where I would be now, I can guarantee you I would not have said where I am.
I went into college thinking I would be an accountant for goodness sakes.
But, a degree switch and three years later, here I am.
That too feels like ages ago.
However, I have noticed as my life progressed that all the adults in my life have been right, time does speed up the older you get.
I can't quite tie down why, all I know is it's definitely true.
I graduated college two years ago, but I could have sworn it's been longer than that.
I have fit so many experiences, both good and bad, into those years though.
This past Friday marked my two year anniversary as the Editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
It has been quite a ride, and Lord willing, I am not looking to get off this ride yet. I've still got some left in me.
I would like to use all of this to say to all graduates from the Class of 2021, don't be discouraged.
Things may not seem like they are going to work out, or it may seem like you can't reach the end, but I assure you, the end of the line is closer than it appears, and once you reach it, you'll wonder why you ever doubted yourself.
Stay strong and keep your heads up, it will all work out the way it is meant to.