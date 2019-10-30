It has now been six months since I took over as the Editor here at the Chickasaw Journal, and I just have one thing to say, “Where has the time gone?”
It does not seem like I have been here that long at all. I have fit more experience into those six months than I ever thought possible too. I have been through three elections, almost an entire football season and even some graduations.
But there are some people who deserve credit for my (what I would like to call success) here at the paper...you. The readers and residents of Chickasaw County are the reason that I am able to do this job. You accepted me and have been so welcoming to me in my time here. For that, I would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to each and everyone of you.
I know that I can rely on you to help me keep up with what is going on and also that you will let me know when there is a mistake that needs correcting.
It is in working together that we are the strongest.
I believe that together, we can bring this paper back to a paper that the community can be proud of. So I ask you, will you join me in continuing this progress?
I hope that you answered yes, because I would love to keep working with you. So with that I say thank you again, and I look forward to my future here at YOUR newspaper.