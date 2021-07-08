Another election cycle has come and gone, and now with the swearing in ceremonies in the books, it is time for these elected officials to get to work.
Each of them has been entrusted with the responsibility of making decisions on behalf of their constituents in their respective ward, but also that benefit the city as a whole.
I just want to extend to these people a heartfelt message, good luck.
The decisions you will be asked to make will be some of the toughest ones you have ever had to make.
You will be confronted with a metaphorical rock and a hard place in some situations and it may seem like whatever you do it will not be the right thing.
But, if you follow your convictions and vote them, than you can rest better knowing that at least you stayed true to who you are.
Another important lesson that you will inevitably learn, because I’ve heard it from other officials before and have experienced it myself in a largely public profession, you can not please everyone.
There will always be people who look for issues with your leadership and seek to undermine your decisions at every turn. The only thing to do is keep moving forward, and as I said, stay true to you.
However, this is still a large responsibility to undertake and it takes a special kind of person to go into these positions. You must truly have the best interest of the city and its people at your heart to make it in this field.
We are all trusting you to make the hard choices, which are usually not the most popular, to keep us afloat and moving forward.
We need your determination to do what is right to prevail so that the governing of the city will remain a respected authority.
To all of the elected officials in Chickasaw County we say, “Thank you.”