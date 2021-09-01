Last week, new broke that the Institution of Higher Learning (IHL) would not allow Mississippi's public colleges and universities mandate vaccination.
This was met with a number of comments on the internet, and there seemed to be two schools of thought.
There were those who, like myself as you will see throughout this little rant, praised the board's decision, thus making it a choice for those students and their families to make and not allowing that choice to be taken away.
However, there were also those on the other side of the coin that felt that it was a poor decision and that students should be required to take the vaccine if they wish to continue their academic endeavors.
There were comments ranging from they can't be trusted to make the right decisions to you've killed these children.
I could not believe what I was reading.
These people really wanted it to be mandated that these students take a vaccine, even if they did not want to.
Most college students are at least 18 years old, meaning that they are legally an adult.
At 18 in America, one can drive a car, purchase a rifle, join the armed forces and vote for the leaders of their country, but they cannot be trusted to make the decision of whether or not to take a shot?
This logic seems faulty at best.
Now before we dive any further into this, I would like to point out that I am in no way saying people shouldn't get the vaccine. I know people who have and just as many people who haven't. No, what I am talking about here is much larger than whether or not you get the jab, it's whether or not you get to choose for yourself.
There are hospitals who are mandating that their nurses get vaccinated, thus taking the choice away from them, and in many cases, causing them to give up their chosen profession to retain their freedom of choice.
The concept of choice is inherent in America's foundation and there can be no America without it.
Once we surrender the right to make our own decisions, we become dependent upon the government to make those decisions for us. That, my friends, is totalitarianism, and that is not what America is, was or should ever be.
Not only that, though, but look around us at the companies and institutions not requiring employees to get vaccinated.
Chiefly among them, The White House itself. Other notable ones you ask, The Centers for Disease Control, The Food and Drug Administration, The World Health Organization, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
Note: all of these were backed up by the fact-checkers at Snopes.com.
The manufacturers of the vaccines themselves are not requiring their employees to be vaccinated, but other companies should?
That again is flawed logic.
I will not state one way or another my thoughts on the vaccine.
I do not wish to influence a person's decision one way or another.
I simply believe that anyone who wants to get the shot should absolutely do so, and on the flip side, anyone who doesn't should not be required to.
I know many might disagree with me on this, and that's okay. That is the glory of it, we are all entitled to our opinions and that is what makes America such a great nation. We can, most of the time, sit down and through discourse find the common ground that unites us all and through that, we make decisions that are beneficial to all.
However, when the differing opinions begin yelling, each trying to drown the other out, that is where the problems arise.
So, even if you disagree with me, I hope we can still be cordial and greet one another with a smile. That's what I choose to do at least.