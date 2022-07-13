Summer months shimmer with jaw-dropping and loving weddings. The ambiance of the day can be breathtaking. Brides are dolled up with wide smiles and gorgeous gowns. The handsome groom stands confidently with expectancy in a tailored suit or tuxedo, alongside his supportive groomsmen. Similarly, the bridesmaids and their dresses are handpicked to portray their sisterhood.
Photographers are positioned to snap photos of this marquee event. Additionally, flowers, centerpieces and dessert tables are components of the décor included in the months of planning. Carefully selected songs also lift this day's glamour and deep affection. What's more, are the vows spoken to seal the declaration of their love.
In the 1990s, a prestigious preacher from Crawford, Mississippi, stood before congregants and proclaimed words about love. He admonished couples towards longevity and resilience within their marriages. He said, "Women, if your husband loses his teeth and needs a plate, hold his hand and walk down to the dentist's office with him to get his false teeth." He added, "Be sure to smile big and hold his hand to show your love for your man!"
I still smile whenever this wise man's words glide through my mind. His perceptive comments were clearly expressed. As a child, I realized even more so the seriousness of marriage. I knew the hard work in these unions certainly comes after the ceremony.
Still, weddings can be elaborate, simple, or occur at a destination location. Radiant colors and fabulously-decorated venues add to the glitz. After the reception and fun-filled honeymoon, your loyalty will need to be solid through the summer and winter months. Lovebirds, be sure never to forget, even if your spouse has a toothless grin, hold their hand as both of you continue to live through the many seasons of life.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.