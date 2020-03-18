BILOXI • The Houston Hilltoppers lost a close one against the Biloxi Indians. With a final score of 8-7 the Indians were able to get up early and then stave off the Hilltoppers’ comeback in the later innings.
Biloxi went up quickly in the third inning with six points total, five of those coming in the third inning alone. The Hilltoppers did well to keep batting in runs, but they were not able to keep the Indians off the board.
This has been a pattern for this Houston team in both their wins and losses. Tending to be down early on, Houston will either rally back or end up failing to bring it all back home.
Currently sitting at a record of 4-5, Houston will be looking for more wins this season in hopes to get to the playoffs.
The season is up in the air as teams have been told to not play next this week as fears of the Covid-19 virus loom large. The MHSAA will have an official announcement on whether or not the season will continue soon.