EUPORA – The Houston Hilltoppers Baseball team took to the road to face off against the Eupora Eagles on Saturday.
While the Toppers held their own, it was the Eagles who soared to victory 10-7.
A sluggish first inning saw neither team put any points on the board, however, that certainly did not set the tone for the rest of the game.
In the top of the second, the Toppers found a rhythm on offense, bringing in three runs and taking an early lead.
However, the bottom of the second saw the Eagles decimate the lead scoring eight points in the one inning.
Neither team would score in the third, and the fourth was evenly matched at 2 apiece.
The fifth saw the Toppers add two more runs, but it was not enough to best the Eagles 10 points.
Neither team put any more points on the board.
The Toppers have been successful so far this season, having defeated Eupora once early in the season as well as taking both games in a double header against the Noxubee County Tigers in grand fashion, with the first game being a shut out, 20-0, and the second being near that, 18-1.
This week they look ahead to a couple of tournament bouts against Kirk Academy at 12:30 and North Pontotoc at 3 p.m., both on Friday.
They will also face off against the New Hope Trojans on Thursday in a non-tournament game.