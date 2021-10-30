On Saturday, the Houston Hilltoppers girls picked up a big 46-37 win over Aberdeen in the Calhoun City Classic.
“I’m very proud of our girls for gutsy efforts in a stretch with two games within 24 hours,” coach Justin Childs said on Saturday. "Against Aberdeen, the girls came together and found a way to handle the adversity of the run Aberdeen made and came out on top.”
Kalaysia Johnson led the Hilltoppers (2-0) with 15 points and Lexi Heair added 10. Amber McIntosh added nine points and Janasia Parker and Saraya Crawford each scored six points.
On Friday, McIntosh scored 27 points in the first half and 31 total in a 58-29 win over Eupora. AC Smith scored seven points, Trin Buggs had eight, Crawford added four points and Asia Boskin, Heair, Janasia Parker and Johnson each scored two points.
The girls host Bruce on Tuesday.
Boys
CJ Gaston had 20 points in less than two quarters, Mike White added 14, including a monster jam that brought the gym to its feet and Drake Davis scored 13 points as the Houston Hilltoppers boys opened their season with an 83-23 victory over Eupora on Friday.
In addition, Zan Davidson had nine points, Malik Price scored eight points, DJ McGregory had four points, JaQuarrius Hill had three points and Cameron Razor and Jamal Pulliam each scored two points.
“We played about as well as we could have,” coach Justin Childs said. “We got out and pushed the break and found good shots in transition.
The Hilltoppers (1-0) didn’t get to see much of their starters due to the lopsided score.
“We were able to pull starters with two minutes left in the second quarter and rest them,” Childs said.