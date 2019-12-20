HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltopper basketball team to the court against the Caledonia Confederates on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at home in Houston. They would go on to win by a score of 70-43.
The Feds came out strong and met the Toppers head on. It was a very aggressive game in the first half, as both teams struggled to keep possession of the ball for long enough to score.
There were several take aways for both teams, and neither could gain the upper hand early in the game.
It seemed like Houston was finally rallying in the second quarter, as they put up a few unanswered buckets, however, Caledonia soon returned the favor, and the game was within a single digit deficit again.
Houston’s offense struggled to get going early on. However, they found their stride as the game progressed. They went to the locker room at halftime leading the Feds by a score of 31-18.
However, the second half was much more of a one sided game.
The Toppers exploded after halftime adding another 39 points to their halftime lead with Caledonia only putting up another 25 points, bringing the score to its final of 70-43.
The Lady Toppers also downed the Lady Feds by a score of 51-19 in a game that was clearly dominated from the get go.
The boys were led by Shemar Crawford with 20 points, Keshon Bynum with 17 and Xavier Virges with 13.
The girls were led by Amber McIntosh with 14 points and Makiya McCoy with 10.
The Toppers advanced to 9-3 on the season and the Lady Toppers now sit at 7-4.