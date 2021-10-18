PONTOTOC – The Houston Hilltoppers utilized the run game in Thursday night's victory over the Pontotoc Warriors.
Red Parker ran for four touchdowns as the Hilltoppers secured a key 34-27 division win on the road.
The Warriors put up a fight, even securing a one-point lead at one point, however, a third quarter pick six and a late flag on 4th down would doom Pontotoc who had the ball in the red zone driving in with seconds left.
Parker rushed for touchdowns of 88, 19 and 16 yards in the first quarter to give Houston a 20-0 lead. In the second quarter, Montinique Wilson of the Warriors had a 31 yard rushing touchdown to make it 20-7. Nic Townsend had a 3 yard rushing touchdown and Jordan Ball had a 9 yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first half to give Pontotoc a 21-20 lead.
Houston (7-1, 2-1) scored on a 55 yard pick six to make it 26-21 early in the third quarter.
Parker scored his fourth touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Houston a 34-27 lead. Pontotoc moved the ball the length of the field with under a minute left and had appeared to score with seconds left, but a late flag negated the run and ended the comeback.
The Toppers took two out of three against Pontotoc County opponents, defeating Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, and losing by one point to North Pontotoc, their sole loss this season.
All three of these opponents were district games as well, giving them a 2-1 record in divisional play, and leaving them sitting in third place currently.
However, they will finish the regular season with district play on their home turf.
Friday will see the Toppers hosting the Ripley Tigers, who are also 7-1 and currently lead the district.
The final game of the regular season will see New Albany (4-4) come to town on Thursday, Oct. 28.