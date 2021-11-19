HOUSTON -- An early hole didn’t faze Houston as the Hilltoppers boys basketball team cruised to a 65-38 victory over East Webster on Tuesday.
The Wolverines took an early lead off a Chandler Hodges dunk to go 11-7. Hodges then slammed an alley-oop dunk to go up 13-7. CJ Gaston regained the momentum with a layup and the Toppers hit two more buckets to tie the game at 13. A Red Parker free throw gave Houston a lead they would never relinquish.
“It took a while to get going,” said Houston coach Justin Childs. “We really gave them a lot of momentum early on with Chandler Hodges dunk in the middle of the first quarter. We were able to answer, little by little, get in the paint and score. We weren’t having a lot of success from the outside but we were scoring in the paint and in the second half we really attacked the rim more.”
Jay Duffey, who led the Toppers with 22 points, hit a layup in the second quarter and Drake Davis hit a three to put the Hilltoppers up 24-17. Will Echols and Duffey hit back-to-back buckets to go up 28-18 and the rout was on.
“Offensively, we really caught fire in the second half, through our defense, who turned a lot of turnovers into layups,” Childs said. “We had a lot of spark ,especially in the one and two position with Drake Davis and CJ Haines and the three with Duffy, they did a good job getting pressure up top and getting some run-in layups.”
The Toppers led 30-21 at the half, outscored the Wolverines 17-12 in the third quarter and held East Webster to just five points in the fourth quarter. Despite this, Childs felt his defense had things to work on.
“I think we need to do a lot better defensively,” Childs said. “I know we held them to 38 but there’s a lot of scores that they had that I think we gave them. We just got to tighten that up.”
Red Parker missed most of the second quarter after slipping and taking a hard fall but Childs said “he would be fine.”
“He’s really been a good addition, he plays hard gets you good rebounds and does a good job blocking out,” Childs said.
Scoring points for the Hilltoppers were Mike White (12), CJ Gaston (8), Parker (5) CJ Gaston (4), Echoles (4), Davis (3), Cameron Razor (3) and DJ McGregory (2).