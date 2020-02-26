HOUSTON • The Houston Hilltoppers Basketball team played in the first two rounds of the playoffs last week.
The first round was held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and it saw the Toppers take on the Independence Wildcats. Houston held the home court advantage, however, it did not matter much. The Toppers exploded out of the gate, going on an impressive scoring run, and putting up 35 points in the first half.
However, they did slow down a bit in the second quarter. What momentum they lost, seemed to have been found by the Wildcats, as they were able to claw their way back and pull it to within two at the half.
The second half of the game was much closer, with the two teams trading blows, and ultimately, Houston emerging on top by a score of 79-67.
Keshon Bynum led the Toppers in scoring with 22 points, followed closely by Shemar Crawford with 19. MJ Smith had 12 points and Xavier Virges had eight.
The next round, held on Saturday, Feb. 22, once again at Houston, saw the Toppers take on the Panthers of Amory.
It was a close game for the Toppers, but they kept their heads down and ultimately fought their way to a 65-59 victory, ending the Panthers’ season and advancing to the quarterfinals.
The Toppers were the first to put up points, however, they started out slow, missing several shots that they have proven they could make throughout the season.
The game was even tied at the half by a score of 28-28. The second half saw the Toppers really find their rhythm so to speak. They started making more shots and shutting down plays on the defensive side of the ball.
Xavier Virges made a triumphant return in this game, having been in kind of a down period in the latter half of the season. After he saw the first shot go in, it was like a switch went off, and so did he. He started draining shots and led the Toppers in scoring with 19 points on the night.
“He hit that first three, and he’s one of those kids if he sees the ball go in the basket, he’s just a different player,” said Houston head coach Chris Pettit.
With some of their other players having a hard time scoring, seeing Virges step up and make a run at it was a welcome sight for the Toppers.
“It was huge,” said Pettit. “That was the first thing we said after the game was welcome back granddaddy, that’s what we call him.”
While they struggled against the tough defense of Amory, there were some other players who managed to put up points. Keshon Bynum followed Virges with 11 points and both Shemar Crawford and Lamydreon Taylor both recorded nine points each.
“Its just like March Madness, as we say, survive and advance, that’s what we try to do,” said Pettit. “The first half was more at their pace, but I thought second half we kind of sped up a bit. I mean if you hit shots it opens everything up. I credit Amory, coach Pearson does a great job over there, they hit some huge shots down the stretch. We got some big stops right there in the 4th quarter and did a better job on three, I think he got a little bit loose late, but we just tried to make it as hard as we could on him. I’m just proud of these kids.”
The Toppers will take on North Panola in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 28 at ICC.