SENATOBIA, MISS. -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Senatobia Warriors in the first round of playoffs for the 3A varsity football division.
The defining quality for both teams was their defense.
Houston scored their only points late in the first quarter, a touchdown from Jalen Washington. Senatobia answered back quickly though with a touchdown and extra point in the first minutes of the second quarter.
This brought the score to 7-6, which is where it would remian for the rest of the game.
After that it was a back and fourth between two very good defenses, along with a few penalties that kept much from happening on the offensive side of the ball.
Neither team could finish the job due to poor ball control. Whether it was a ball snapped over a punters head, or just an outright fumble, neither offense could keep the ball long enough to even think about scoring.
With a final score of just 6-7 in favor of Senatobia the Hilltoppers are eliminated from the playoffs. Though this their final game did end in a loss, the seniors should be proud of themselves for their great performance.