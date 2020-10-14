MACON -- The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Choctaw County Chargers in a high scoring physical bout. A game that Houston would go on to lose 52-36.
The game was played on Thursday at Choctaw County due to the inclement weather that would be caused by Tropical Depression Delta. Although this game was played on an off day, both teams came to play.
By the third quarter, both teams had put double-digit points on the board. With about nine minutes left in the third quarter, Houston’s Red Parker, would throw the ball a whopping 58-yards down the field to senior wide receiver, Shemar Crawford for a touchdown. Parker would then run in the two-point conversion to make the score 28-38 still in favor of Choctaw County.
Houston would score only one more time and would not be able to get out from under the Choctaw Chargers. With a final score of 36-52, the Houston Hilltoppers have fallen to a 3-4 overall record for the year.
“It was a very physical game and we could not match the other team’s physicality. We missed too many tackles and opportunities,” said coach Baylor Dampeer.
Next week Houston will travel to Aberdeen to take on the Bulldogs in a divisional game. This is a must-win for the Hilltoppers as they are currently 0-2 in divisional play.