MOOREVILLE – The HoustonHilltoppers took on the Mooreville Troopers on Saturday in a non-divisional away game.
The Toppers would ultimately fall 8-3.
It was a game that was competitive on both sides of the plate. Sadly for Houston though, the middle of the game was where Mooreville took over and they were never able to recover.
The third inning was where Mooreville began a runs brought in streak. For three innings Mooreville scored 6 runs.
Junior Brantley Brown and Senior Gage Harrington had a good outing at teh plate and were some of the players that brought in runs for the Hilltoppers.
On the mound, Senior Cody Farr pitched for the majority of the game and tried to keep Mooreville honest.
“We just did not get a lot of runs brought in. It’s not hard to get beat when you do not score enough,” said coach Brian Goodman.
Earlier this week Houston also took on the Hatley Tigers, and they dominated the divisional game.
Coach Goodman understands that when a divisional game comes around that his players do play with a little more intensity.
“I just hope they bring that same energy when we play East Webster, Pontotoc and North Pontotoc,” said Goodman about the upcoming games for the Hilltoppers.
Currently, the Hilltoppers sit at a record of 8-10 at the time of writing.
This next week will be a big week for Houston as they should know who is what seed in playoffs.