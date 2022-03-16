The Houston Hilltoppers put up a good fight last Friday but couldn’t close the distance as the visiting South Pontotoc Cougars outlasted them, taking the division matchup 7-3.
Steele Brooks was on the mound for Houston. He ran into trouble early when South’s Hayes Gregory singled on a full count to plate the first Cougar run.
Jackson Rodgers drove in Trace Ash with a sacrifice fly and South was out to 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
Good base running coupled with sloppy play by the Cougars opened the door for the Toppers to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Tucker Nabors beat out a bunt, then Cougar starter Trace Ash hit Martavious Parker with a pitch. Nabors eventually scored on a Cougar error, and Parker stole home on a throw down to second to knot the game at 2.
Brooks pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth, and senior outfielder Hoyt Smith tracked down a deep drive to center to pick up his pitcher and get the Toppers out of the inning.
Houston’s Adam Smith executed a good piece of two-out hitting in the bottom of the fourth, taking what Ash gave him and shooting a solid single to the opposite field, but the Toppers were unable to cash in.
A pair of leadoff walks led to the Cougars breaking things open in the top of the fifth. An infield single by Hunter Bagwell broke the tie and pushed South into the lead to stay. An opposite field single by Jackson Rodgers plated the fourth Cougar run. That was all for Brooks, and Smith took the hill in relief.
Smith inherited runners on first and third with nobody out. Chase Long nailed a sacrifice fly to drive in South’s fifth run. The Toppers turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Rob Hancock was hit by a pitch to start the Houston fifth. Nabors moved pinch runner Jonathan Murphree to second with a sacrifice bunt, then Murphree stole third. On a full count with two out lefty Hoyt Smith reached up and tomahawked a pitch into left to plate Murphree and pull the Toppers closer at 7-3. That was as close as they got.
Brooks went four innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six. Adam Smith threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Ash got the win for South. He allowed three hits and three runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.